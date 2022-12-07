Property developer’s acquittal for CBT upheld

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The High Court here on Wednesday upheld the acquittal of a property developer who was charged with committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM440,000, allegedly committed nine years ago.

In his reserved decision, Justice Leonard David Shim affirmed the lower court’s decision which acquitted and discharged Tee Hong Wee on August 14, 2020.

The prosecution was appealling against the Sessions Court’s decision which was meted out after a full trial of the 44-year-old respondent (Tee).

The charge stated that Tee as the managing director of a company which was allegedly entrusted with the payment for two houses valued at RM440,000, had allegedly embezzled the money at a bank branch at Jalan Gaya here in August 2013.

The alleged offence was under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and with whipping, and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Tee, who was represented by counsel Datuk Maijol Mahap.

His case was first brought to court on March 8, 2017.