PRS names Doris, Ugak for PM to consider as deputy ministers

KUCHING (Dec 7): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) believes that it can offer at least two of its MPs to be considered for appointment as new deputy ministers in the unity federal government.

PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the two MPs, which the party had proposed and hoped to be shortlisted based on merits, are Sri Aman MP Dato Sri Doris Brodie and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

“In the event that the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is drafting his deputy ministerial portfolios, PRS would like to present our two MPs namely Dato Sri Doris Brodie and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, whom the party thinks deserve consideration for the portfolios which he (Anwar Ibrahim) deems fit to represent the rural indigenous people of Sarawak,” said Snowdan, who is also PRS vice-president in a statement today.

PRS, a component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), won five of the six seats contested in the 15th general election (GE15) last month, including wresting back three lost seats of Selangau, Lubok Antu and Sri Aman.

On Doris, Snowdan said she does not lack the experience at the federal level as she was appointed as Senator in March 2010 and had served as Deputy Speaker in Dewan Negara in 2016 for two terms.

He said that Doris also convincingly won Sri Aman with a 4,039-majority despite being a first timer in a national election.

“As a PRS Women’s chief now, her rank and file rise in politics is not new to her ever since she first joined Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) then until PRS now.

“Back in Sarawak here and prior to the GE15, she still held the post as political secretary to the Premier, reporting directly to our Premier current issues surrounding the Sri Aman Division.

“Another good credential attached is that her appointment would partly fulfil the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) terms where indigenous people from Sarawak, especially women, will have representation in the federal,” said Snowdan.

As for Ugak, Snowdan said that the MP is a three-term incumbent of Hulu Rajang and has been the party loyalist and also one of PRS vice-presidents as far as party ranking is concerned.

“He garnered a very strong grassroot support, also by a convincing majority of 7,505 votes in the Hulu Rajang parliamentary seat in the recent GE15.

“In April 2020, Datuk Wilson Ugak was the first Iban being appointed as National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman,” said Snowdan.

He also said PRS performed well in GE15 and had wrested back three lost seats of Selangau, Lubok Antu and Sri Aman.

“We sincerely hope that our Prime Minister will give due consideration and serious thoughts to rural based parties like ours in order to present their voices in a truly Unity Government depicted earlier,” he added.