Raja Permaisuri intends to showcase nation’s ethnic handicrafts in London next year

KUCHING (Dec 7): Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah hopes to showcase the handicrafts of the various indigenous and ethnic groups in the country at the London Craft Week in May next year.

Her Majesty expressed this in her royal address for the launch of ‘Lembaran Emas Series 2: Borneo Textiles Symposium 2022’ here yesterday.

“This time, it is all about the indigenous, ethnic and tribal arts and crafts that I’m going to bring to London. I hope Sarawak would support me here.

“The Westerners love everything tribal and ethnic, and so by going to London, I hope we could showcase that in Malaysia, we have rich indigenous arts,” said Tunku Azizah.

Moreover, Her Majesty commended Sarawak for holding such a symposium, which was regarded as a need to share the views and ideas on all the different arts and crafts in Malaysia.

“I hope the other states would follow suit, rather than just wait for the Asean Traditional Textile Symposium, which will be held in Laos in 2024.

“We should make an effort in every state to do a little symposium. It’s about making friendships so we can continue to bond, to share ideas and to learn from one another.”

At the event, Tunku Azizah also donated a 36-year-old ‘keringkam’ (traditional Sarawak Malay embroidered scarf), which was in Her Majesty’s possession, to the Sarawak government to be displayed in a museum.

Her Majesty said it was part of the dowry presented by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The three-day symposium, themed ‘Connecting Textiles to Communities for Sustainable Growth’, concludes.

Accompanying Her Majesty yesterday were Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ wife Dato Doreen Mayang, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s wife Datin Sri Enn Ong, and also Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.