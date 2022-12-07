Wednesday, December 7
RON97 petrol down 10 sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

RON97 will be priced at RM3.75 per litre for the week from December 8 to14. – Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by 10 sen from RM3.85 to RM3.75 per litre, while those of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the week from December 8 to14.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel would remain at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, although the market prices of the two products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

It added that the retail price of RON97 has been reduced in line with the movement in the market price.

The prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people continue to be protected,” it said. – Bernama

