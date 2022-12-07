S’wak Transport Ministry to help association resolve issues faced by logistics sector

MIRI (Dec 7): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) will work together with the Sarawak Forwarding Agencies Association (SFAA) in resolving issues faced by the logistics sector, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In a statement today, he said he was briefed on the operation of SFAA and the issues faced by the logistics sector in the state which includes issues related to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the transport of cross-border goods between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam.

“MOTS and SFAA will work together to deal with issues related to the process and procedures of transporting goods to coordinate the development of the logistics sector in Sarawak,” said Lee.

A delegation led by SFAA president William Liang paid him a courtesy call today to introduce the new office bearers of SFAA and update the minister on current issues in the logistic sector.

Also present in the visit were MOTS permanent secretary Dato Ir Alice Jawan Empaling, MOTS head of Land Transport and Logistics Division Julin Alen, and several representatives from SFAA.

The Brunei Government earlier had announced the scrapping of individual entry and exit service charges for individuals and will impose charges for vehicles according to their class respectively from December 12.