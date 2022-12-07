Tegas wins BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Award 2022

KUCHING (Dec 7): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) has won The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Award 2022 for its Tegas Digital Village (TDV).

Its chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh said this award is recognition of the organisation’s efforts and commitment in empowering startups and social enterprises in Sarawak through TDV and Tegas Digital Innovation Hub (TDIH) since 2017.

“We will be receiving the award tonight in Kuala Lumpur from BrandLaureate for the category e-Branding in Enterprise – Digital Innovation Solutions.

“Our team will be led by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan to receive the prestigious award at The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Award 2022 Gala Dinner at The Majestic Hotel,” he told a press conference after the Shell Livewire Sarawak 2022 Award Ceremony which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at TDV here today.

Earlier, Len Talif in his speech said it was encouraging to see an increase in participation from Sarawak entrepreneurs in this year’s Shell Livewire Sarawak programme.

“Shell Livewire Sarawak was first introduced in Sarawak in 2016 and since then, it has seen over 400 entrepreneurs participating in the programme.

“A total of 30 recipients have received RM405,000 in seed grants from both Shell Malaysia and Tegas to date,” he said.

The Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said Tegas has also supported the Shell LiveWIRE entrepreneurs by providing access to its co-working space and other facilities at TDV and TDIH in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

“They have also benefited from publicity and networking opportunities made available by Tegas,” he added.

He said it was inspiring to see passionate entrepreneurs from Sarawak being recognised globally for taking on innovative businesses that grow and empower not only themselves but also the communities.

“One of our alumni, Heineken Laluan who is the chief executive officer of Timogah and currently based at TDV, was selected to be in Shell LiveWIRE’s Top Ten Innovators programme which is a global competition that highlights and rewards impactful and innovative LiveWIRE entrepreneurs.

“He has made Sarawak and the country proud after emerging as runner-up for the Business Innovation Category in the Shell LiveWIRE Global Top Ten Innovators Award having competed among 195 entrepreneurs from 17 countries around the world,” he said, noting that Heineken was also one of Shell LiveWIRE Sarawak winners in 2018.

He encouraged aspiring and budding entrepreneurs to find out more about the opportunities made available under Tegas and its ecosystem partners as well as to continue participating in the Shell LiveWIRE programme.

Also present were Snowdan, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam, and Shell Malaysia chairman and senior vice president (Upstream Malaysia) Dato Ivan Tan.