Tongod to produce pork for Asia Pacific region

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): Tongod is set to become the main producer of pork products in the Asia Pacific region when the 500-acre pig farm in Kampung Entilibon begins operation.

Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah said a local company has agreed to enter into a joint venture agreement with the state government on the project which has an investment of more than RM200 million.

Masiung added that the project is scheduled to commence by the middle of next year.

“The veterinary project uses modern methods where the developer company’s consultants will carry out processing based on technology from Denmark,” he said at a dialogue with the villagers at Kampung Entilibon there on Monday.

According to Masiung, the large-scale project will be built simultaneously with a high-quality pork processing and packaging factory for the domestic and foreign markets.

He explained that the landowners involved in the project had already been compensated after agreeing to sign an agreement with the developer for 50 years.

Masiung said the first phase of the pig farming project will take two years to implement and covers an area of 200 acres.

The remaining 300 acres will be implemented in the next phase, he added.

He added that the project developer agreed to hire local workers from Tongod district while giving opportunities to Bumiputera contractors to carry out small and medium scale works.

“The existence of this veterinary industry is capable of creating more than 1,000 job opportunities and it is also expected to provide economic benefits to the local population,” said Masiung.

Sabah Veterinary Services Department deputy director Dr Jamaun Angkop, Tongod assistant district officer Floren Sian Padasan and Tongod Farm Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Vencent Tan were also present at the event.