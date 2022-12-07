Unifi Business unveils comprehensive business solution bundles to drive digital transformation in local businesses

KUCHING (Dec 7): Unifi Business, the business product line of internet service provider Unifi, has unveiled three new comprehensive business solutions fibre bundles that are aimed to drive digital transformation in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Malaysia.

Living in our current digital age, it has become apparent that fast and reliable internet connectivity is essential for any business, regardless of its size. However, we have now come to a point where we require much more than just connectivity, businesses are now expected to digitally transform their business activities and processes in order to keep up with the ever-advancing digital age.

To help drive this digital transformation in local MSMEs, Unifi Business has specially curated three business solution bundles that are powered by fast and reliable fibre connectivity and include a variety of connectivity speed ranging from 100mbps to 800mbps.

First on the list of these curated bundles is the Unifi Cloud Storage bundle that aims to help MSMEs manage the tedious but essential task of storing valuable information by providing flexible, safe and scalable data storage to Unifi Business customers.

With data size and add-on packages ranging from 500GB to 5TB, the Unifi Cloud Storage offers Unifi Business customers a plethora of options that best suit their data storage needs and or company user size.

Customers also need not worry about the security of their data as all important files and documents uploaded will be safely stored in the Unifi cloud storage behind multi-layers of security protection. Servers hosting this important data are also located locally in Malaysia at TM’s global Tier-3 certified data centre.

Next on the list is the Unifi eCommerce Hub which is a bundle designed to provide businesses with a single, easy-to-use and integrated platform to manage and monitor both online and offline sales channels, product inventories, orders, sales, revenues and social media enquiries.

For many local retailers, listing their products on online marketplaces is no longer seen as a decision but rather a necessity as global e-Commerce sales are expected to greatly increase over the next decade.

However, with so many top e-commerce marketplaces such as Shopee & Lazada vying for more market share, it can be daunting for businesses to manage and track their online sales across various platforms while also attempting to synchronise with their offline sales and inventory.

This is where Unifi eCommerce Hub comes in, by providing business customers with a seamless all-in-one platform to manage and monitor their various online and offline sales channels, it allows these customers to be able to better manage their sales, product, marketing and customer retention activities with lesser resources.

Additionally, customers who purchase the Unifi eCommerce Hub will also be able to further build on their branding by easily setting up their own web stores with an inclusive live chat feature, built in online payment function and delivery fulfilment partner services.

Finally, the last on our list is the Kaspersky Small Office Security bundle that was designed to assist MSMEs in securing their business against cyber threats such as spyware, ransomware, and or online fraud and scams.

Nowadays, businesses carry a lot of valuable data on their customers and the leaking of this data can be detrimental to businesses as it will hurt customer confidence in them for not taking appropriate steps to safeguard their data. As such, it is imperative in this modern age that businesses deploy security measures to not only safeguard their own proprietary and private information but also the information of their customers.

Combining the simplicity of PC protection with special security capabilities, the Kaspersky Small Office Security bundle is an easy-to-deploy and straightforward to manage security solution that allows businesses to get on with their day to day business activities with peace of mind.

Supported by a world-leading cyber security provider, this cybersecurity bundle features a ‘set and forget’ security that allows users to easily protect their digital devices and secure their files regardless of their IT skills.

Commenting on the business solutions bundle of offerings, Mohamad Yusman Ammeran, Head of SME Segment, Unifi said, “MSMEs form the backbone of our economy and they need to take timely advantage of the digital boom, which presents an ideal opportunity to navigate towards more sustainable growth. Digitalisation done right is the way to go: Unifi Business is primed to help them get back on their feet, come back stronger and achieve positive gains through its innovative digital solutions.”

With that in mind, these three newly unveiled business bundles were all created to be affordable for all MSMEs in order to drive adoption and digital transformation, for example, pricing for Unifi Business Fibre and Unifi Cloud Storage starts from only RM139 a month.

But understandably as every MSMEs will have different needs, these business solution bundles are also available individually and Unifi Business customers will be able to mix and match different tiers and add-ons to find a solution that best fits their needs for operation and growth.

Upon purchase, all Unifi Business customers will enjoy member benefits through the Unifi Business Club (uBC) including access to its online portal (https://ubc.unifi.com.my), where businesses can find insightful and inspiring content including webinars, talk shows, live chats, events, business tips and articles.

uBC members can also enjoy access to financial assistance, productivity boosters, digital marketing platforms, tools and community engagement programmes that are tailored to a variety of business needs. uBC has supported over 380,000 businesses of all sizes and industries and aims to continue securing its position as the preferred digital partner for MSMEs.

Yusman added that Unifi Business will be with the MSMEs, guiding them on their digitalisation journey. “Our certified Unifi Business Consultant team is another testament to our commitment to serve MSMEs. They are certified with the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) and will offer continuous support and guidance,” said Yusman.

Through the offering of these complete ecosystems of consultation, connectivity, digital solutions and specialised services, Unifi Business aims to secure its position as the preferred digital partner for MSMEs.

For more information on the business solutions bundle and other product offerings, please visit ubc.unifi.com.my.