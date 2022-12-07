Woman fined RM30,000 for operating gambling machine, selling illegal lottery in Siburan eatery

KUCHING (Dec 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a woman a total of RM30,000 in default nine months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to operating a gambling machine and selling illegal lottery tickets at an eatery in Siburan.

Olivia Della Jambai, 22, from Lundu, made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after two charges were read to her by a court interpreter.

For the first charge, she was fined RM10,000 in default nine months’ jail, while for the second, she received an RM20,000 fine in default five months’ imprisonment.

She was charged under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for the first charge, which carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and imprisonment for not more than five years on conviction.

The second charge was framed under Section 4A(a) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM200,000, and a jail term not exceeding five years upon conviction.

Olivia committed both offences at an eatery in Siburan, Jalan Kuching-Serian around 1pm on Feb 2 this year.

According to the facts of the case, a team the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided the eatery and detained Olivia on suspicion of running illegal gambling activities.

Among the items seized were a mobile phone, RM280, small pieces of paper with suspected illegal lottery numbers written on them, and a pencil.

It was later confirmed by an expert that the seized mobile phone contained an online gambling application, while the numbers on the seized pieces of papers were illegal lottery numbers.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Olivia was represented by a lawyer from Teng & Co Advocates.