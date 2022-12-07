Women’s society offers counselling services at Community Social Support Centre in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 7): Women experiencing domestic violence, sexual harassment, sexual violence, or other violations of rights can now meet with Sarawak Women for Women Society’s (SWWS) social worker or counsellor as the non-governmental organisation extends its services at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) Kuching.

The CSSC, located at Wisma Ho Ho Lim, Abell Road, is a collaborative venture between the state government’s Social Development Council and NGOs.

At the CSSC, SWWS has been allocated space to offer para-counselling and para-legal consultations in its pod called ‘WINNE’s Place’ three times a week.

The times are 10am to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays, and 10am to 1pm on Wednesdays.

At the moment, those wishing to visit SWWS at CSSC need to make a prior appointment.

Women are welcomed to discuss the situation distressing them and to consider their options.

For those needing shelter, SWWS will advise on what is available in Kuching and how to obtain protection orders.

Those who are unable to visit SWWS can contact them by text or call the WINNE (Women-In-Need Need Empowerment) phone line on 016-5822660 during its operating hours, which is 7pm to 9pm on Mondays, 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 2pm to 4pm on Saturdays.

Alternatively, they can reach out by emailing info@sarswws.org.

In addition to these personalised and confidential services, SWWS will host fortnightly events at the CSSC to raise awareness of the exploitation and abuse of women and children, as well as to advance the position of women in society.

SWWS is headquartered in La Promenade Mall, Samarahan.

To learn more about its activities and work, contact 082-368853.