Aaron believes Sarawak practice useful in improving racial, religious harmony

KUCHING (Dec 8): National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang is looking forward to improving inter-racial and inter-religious harmony among Malaysians.

Speaking to reporters here today, he believed that as a Sarawakian it would be useful in his role.

“That’s what people expect. They want what we have in Sarawak to be brought to the peninsula.

“We don’t have problems with unity and we live in a harmonious situation here, so we hope what we practise here will also be practised in other parts of Malaysia,” he told a press conference upon his arrival at the Kuching International Airport today.

The Kanowit MP also said while his ministry might not be as big as other ministries, carrying out the portfolio was not an easy task given its sensitive structure.

“Unity has become more relevant following the formation of a unity government. It is important not only in terms of politics but also racial harmony,” he added.

Aaron said the National Archives Malaysia, National Library and the Museum Department are now under his ministry.

“Previously, they were under the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Now, with these agencies, we hope it can help us to organise more programmes especially for our Rukun Tetangga Community,” he said.