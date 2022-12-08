Amid confusion, Tiong clarifies he’s also in charge of arts and culture

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Arts and culture will remain in the same federal ministry as tourism, Sarawakian Dato Sri Tiong King Sing confirmed today in a Twitter post.

There had been some confusion on which minister would be in charge of art and culture when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced his Cabinet as there had been no mention then.

Some had speculated that it would be merged with the Communication and Digital Ministry under Fahmi Fadzil as he was known to be a former theatre actor and writer but he denied that possibility yesterday.

“Name stays ― Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

“Decision made in the first Cabinet meeting of the Unity Government on Dec 7, 2022,” tweeted Tiong who is also Bintulu MP. — Malay Mail

