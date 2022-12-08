DAP will use every resource it has to serve people, says party Bintulu man

BINTULU (Dec 8): Democratic Action Party (DAP) as a national political party under any circumstances will utilise every resource they have to serve the people, said DAP Bintulu publicity secretary Chiew Chan Yew.

He said no matter what or on any platform, DAP leaders and party members will try their best to help the federal government to serve the people on the ground.

“No matter what DAP’s position is, we in DAP will do our best to serve and solve the people’s problems. It is always a party priority,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim under his Unity Government has reduced the ministerial positions at the federal level, leaving a smaller cabinet.

Pakatan Harapan holds 15 ministries in the Unity Government, with four under DAP.

According to Chiew, although no representative from DAP Sarawak was appointed in the ministerial cabinet, it did not disappoint them.

“The problem of who is in the new cabinet does not stop us from serving the people. A good government is transparent, against corruption, and above all without fraudulent practices.

“We strongly believe that our government needs to move forward to form a better Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

He said with the appointment of cabinet ministers, it opens a new chapter for the country and it is time to work and serve the country and the people.

Chiew said to build a stable country over a long period of time, uniting all ethnic groups and to develop the economy, there is a need to have reformation in the government system to rebuild Malaysia.

“I have faith in all the decisions and arrangements made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, from the preparations until everything is completed, it is not an easy job to form the Unity Government because this has never happened in the history of Malaysia,” he said.

At the same time, Chiew congratulated Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for being appointed as Tourism Minister.

The president of Progressive Democratic Party defeated Chiew in the 15th general election.