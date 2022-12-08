DAP’s Kong accuses GPS component parties of being ‘power-hungry’

KUCHING (Dec 8): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Kuching chief Michael Kong Feng Nian has accused Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties of being “power-hungry”.

In a statement today, the special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen claimed even after GPS received five ministerial positions, the coalition is still publicly lobbying for deputy minister posts.

He said this began with the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), which was then closely followed by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

“Now SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) has joined the race to publicly lobby for such a position.

“These are all desperate acts from the parties and it only goes to show that they are power-hungry,” he claimed.

According to him, GPS is in no capacity to represent urban Sarawakians as SUPP lost in all urban seats contested during the recent parliamentary election.

“So if indeed what (SUPP Stakan chairman) Sim Kiang Chiok said is true about needing a deputy minister to represent the ‘urban voice’, then the logical choice would be a representative from DAP.

“By denying any leaders from DAP Sarawak from being part of the Cabinet, GPS is in essence penalising the Chinese community for exercising their constitutional rights,” he claimed.

According to Kong, DAP leaders have explained the party is not in politics for ministerial posts.

“We will carry on the ‘Team Malaysia’ spirit by not shamelessly publicly lobbying for ministerial posts like SUPP,” he said.

In last month’s parliamentary election, SUPP contested in seven seats — Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu, and Miri, but only won Serian and Sarikei.