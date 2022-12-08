Decision to scrap entry, exit charges welcome move by Brunei

MIRI (Dec 8): Brunei’s decision to scrap its entry and exit service (EES) charges for individuals will reduce the financial burden on Sarawakians and intensify economic activities.

In a statement yesterday, the Sarawak Ministry of Transport said it welcomed the decision by the Brunei government as it will be a great relief for Sarawakians who cross the border between Miri, Brunei, Limbang and Lawas for work, study or social visits.

“The updating of the EES payment rate is also expected to facilitate the import and export of goods as well as intensify the activities of the economic sector between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam,” said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The ministry hoped that this decision will strengthen the relationship between Sarawak, Malaysia and Brunei in the future.

Lee said his ministry has received an official statement from the Consulate General of Brunei in Kuching regarding the update of the Exit and Entry System (EES) service charge rates which will come into force on Dec 12.

According to the statement, under the new EES charge rates for vehicles with a load of no more than seven people including the driver, a fee of BND3 per vehicle will be charged for one-way travel.

Passenger vehicles, such as vans or minibuses, with a load of more than seven people up to 25 people including the driver, will be charged BND6 each while passenger vehicles such as buses with a load of more than 25 people including the driver will be charged BND10 each for one-way travel.

For commercial vehicles that do not require inspection through a scanning machine (x-ray machine), a fee of BND6 per vehicle will be charged while vehicles requiring inspection through a scanning machine (x-ray machine) will be charged a fee of BND10 each for one-way travel.