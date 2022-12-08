Despite not having Indian pupils, Tatau school holds belated Deepavali do

TATAU (Dec 7): SK Kelawit held a belated Deepavali celebration on Wednesday although it has no Indian pupils and just one Indian teacher.

Headmaster Janudin Ab Rahman said this was the first time the school, which was established 17 years ago, has celebrated the Hindu festival.

“The purpose of this celebration was for pupils to experience and be exposed to the celebration of other races in the country,” he said.

Among the activities held in collaboration with the Bintulu Indian Association were a ‘kolam’ making contest, fastest murukku eating contest, and best costumes.

In his speech, Bintulu Deputy Resident Husaini Hakim said although Deepavali fell on Oct 24, it was not too late for pupils to learn about and enjoy the festival of lights.

“This festival is part of the main festival that is celebrated with a spirit of goodwill in Malaysia and is also a reflection of the unity of the Malaysian family.

“This is because whatever celebration that is based on a particular race and religion will also be celebrated by friends from different racial, religious, and cultural backgrounds through open house visits and sending greetings to friends who are celebrating,” he said.

He congratulated the school for holding the celebration to enable pupils to have a better understanding of the uniqueness of the festival.

“This will allow us to instil a spirit of openness, acceptance, and respect among the younger generation towards the beliefs and cultures of friends from other races in a multiethnic country,” he said.