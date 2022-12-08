Newly-minted minister Ewon flies back to Sabah on economy class

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Datuk Ewon Benedick on Wednesday flew back to Sabah using economy class after attending the first Cabinet meeting of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the federal capital on Monday.

The Penampang member of parliament will meet the Public Works Department (PWD) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to solve the problems of traffic jam and floods in Penampang.

He will also improve the functions of the agencies under his ministry in Sabah and Sarawak later.