Fadillah tasked to resolve issues related to MA63 within a month

KUCHING (Dec 8): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said he has been tasked to resolve outstanding issues related to the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) within a month.

He said plans for talks with Sarawak and Sabah leaderships to find out their key priorities are also underway.

“For myself, in the context of the deputy prime minister, I have been entrusted and even instructed by the Prime Minister to resolve all issues related to MA63 within a month. This issue definitely will be my focus and will be discussed together with the state government,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Kuching International Airport today.

“The low hanging fruit, we hope it can be resolved within this month.

“The rest we will see first whether it needs to be brought to parliament. We hope that we can finalise all issues that have been discussed previously this month,” he added.

Fadillah also said talks with Sabah state leadership will be carried out by his Cabinet colleague Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs Datuk Armizan Ali to look into their state’s key priorities.

“I have also asked Datuk Hamizan to meet with Sabah Chief Minister to see the priorities at the state level of Sabah,” he said.

Asked whether the meet would involve talks on the signing of coalition agreement for unity government, Fadillah said the matter will only be discussed among presidents of the respective involved political parties

“Coalition agreement is discussed by party presidents,” he said.

The Petra Jaya MP also said the matter will be raised when meeting with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

“Today we returned to Kuching to make a courtesy call to the State Premier. The purpose of the courtesy call is to get direction from our state leadership as well as to discuss our focus areas that are necessary for five of us as ministers in the federal government.

“And to get guidance in terms of what are the priorities that we need to focus on for Sarawak in particular,” he said, adding that the discussion will include other pertinent matters such as their role as GPS federal ministers.

“The second is for us to give a briefing in relation to the status of the unity government that has been established, and the outcome of discussions from the cabinet. From there, we will discuss our role as GPS at the federal level in the unity government.

“That is actually the purpose of our return to Sarawak to meet with the leadership so that we can get guidance at the state leadership level on how we can position our party’s struggle and ultimately for Malaysia itself,” he added.