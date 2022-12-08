Fadillah, three ministers to seek guidance from Premier on roles in federal govt

KUCHING (Dec 8): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today he would lead three other federal ministers from Sarawak to meet with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state leaders this afternoon to get direction and guidance from the state leadership on their roles in the national unity government.

“The focus areas will be the main priorities for them and what they should concentrate on for Sarawak in the national unity government,” he told reporters upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport.

“Secondly, we want to brief the premier on the status of the newly formed national unity government and the outcome of the federal Cabinet’s recent decisions,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Federal Plantation and Commodities Industry minister, said they want to know from the state leaders what their roles will be at the federal level in the unity government.

“It is necessary for us to meet with the state leadership when we go back to Sarawak to get direction and guidance,” he said.

He said they want to know where they will place their struggle for Sarawak and Malaysia.

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, said the other federal ministers to meet with the state premier and other GPS leaders will be Works Minister and GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also Bintulu MP, could not make it as he has to meet agencies under the ministry this afternoon. — Malay Mail