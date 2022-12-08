Immigration Dept sets up inquiry committee to investigate Sg Tujoh ICQS fiasco

MIRI (Dec 8): Sarawak Immigration Department director Datu Ken Leben said an inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the incident involving the death of an elderly patient at the Sungai Tujoh Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) on Tuesday.

Expressing regret over the unfortunate incident, he said it would be premature to make any conclusion at the moment.

“We are looking forward to enhancing further collaboration with KKM (Ministry of Health) in order to ensure better coordination in handling any emergency cases after the operating hours at entry points,” he said.

Ken told The Borneo Post this when contacted for comments on the death of a heart patient after the ambulance she was in could not pass through the locked gate of the ICQS in the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to the deceased’s nephew, Pastor Billy John of Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church in Ulu Gelugus, Lawas, who was accompanying the woman, there was nobody at the gate when the ambulance arrived there around 1.30am.

He said the driver blared the horn but the security guard said the person holding the key was not there at the time, hence the gate could not be opened.

Billy said his aunt had heart problems and breathed her last at the ICQS gate while waiting for the security guard to get hold of the key bearer, who never showed up.

With the help from a few local People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members there, they forced the gate open to continue their journey and arrived at the hospital around 3am, which by then was too late.