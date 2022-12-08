Ismail Sabri, Mahdzir Khalid missing from Umno supreme council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The Ummo supreme council (MKT) meeting tonight was not attended by two out of three vice-presidents, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The vice president who attended — Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin — confirmed the matter to the media after a relatively short meeting today that ended at 10.30pm at Umno’s headquarters here.

“He (Ismail Sabri) apologised for not being able to attend the MKT meeting.

“He has another function,” Mohamed Khaled told the media before leaving Menara Dato’ Onn.

Top Umno leaders did not go through the main door of Menara Dato’ Onn, leaving the premises using the lower floor exit instead.

The party also confirmed that it not be issuing any statement following the meeting.

Meanwhile, MKT member Datuk Puad Zarkashi told the media that among issues discussed was the alleged misuse of RM600 billion in government funds involving the previous administration.

“There is a discussion on the issue of RM600 billion. We will leave that to the prime minister to continue the investigation.

“We believe it needs to be investigated there are things that the people do not know but are happening.

“I hope this investigation is done in detail and comprehensively,” he said.

Puad also said Umno is also calling for the investigation of former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and allegations of Tabung Haji mismanagement to continue, including the possibility of forming a Royal Commission of Inquiry into both matters. – Malay Mail