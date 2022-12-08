Jobless youth claims trial to cannabis trafficking, possession in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 8): An unemployed youth claimed trial in the High Court here today to trafficking cannabis and possession of the same drug last July.

Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli fixed Jan 20 next year for case management and ordered Muhammad Suhaidie Sarbini, 22, to be further remanded pending the date.

Azhahari also fixed Aug 7-11, 2023 for the trial.

According to the first charge, Muhammad Suhaidie allegedly trafficked 215.3 grammes of cannabis at a house in Kampung Ajibah Abol, Jalan Masjid here around 9.30pm on July 14, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Sub-section 39B(2) of the same Act, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the rotan.

According to the second charge, he is accused of having 99.67 grammes of cannabis in his possession in front of a hotel at Jalan Datuk Wee Kheng Chiang here around 6.30pm on the same day.

The charge is framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act, which provides for five years’ or life imprisonment, and a minimum 10 strokes of the rotan.

DPP Md Syafiqa Md Hilmie prosecuted the case while Muhammad Suhaidie was represented by counsel Osman Ibrahim.