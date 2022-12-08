Kitchens of two Sarikei terraced houses damaged in fire

SARIKEI (Dec 8): The kitchens of two terraced houses along Jalan Lavender, off Jalan Merudu here were partially damaged in a fire.

A team of firefighters from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) went to the scene after receiving a report at 11.15am yesterday.

Firefighters used water sourced from the fire engine to extinguish the flames.

“The firefighters managed to contain the fire in about 10 minutes but only called off the operation when the situation was totally under control at 12.30pm,” said Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said in a statement last night.

Bomba estimated damage caused to the kitchen of the first unit, where the fire is said to have started, was around 30 per cent, while the kitchen of the second unit was around 20 per cent damaged.

Mahmudin said neither the two occupants of the first unit nor the three residents in the second unit were hurt in the incident.

Apart from 11 firefighters led by himself, there were also three policemen and three Sarawak Energy Berhad personnel at the scene.