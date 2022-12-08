Lo hopes SUPP represented in Anwar’s unity govt administration

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sarawak United People’s Party (Supp) deputy secretary-general Lo Khere Chiang is hopeful that the party will be represented in the federal unity government administration.

He said as deputy ministers had yet to be appointed, the party could have an MP appointed but acknowledged it is the prerogative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Let’s leave it to the wisdom of our leaders and the will of God. There is a saying … man proposes … God disposes,” he said in response to reports Anwar may announce deputy ministers this week.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman said SUPP may not have a full minister post, but its partners in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lead five ministries and the coalition also holds a deputy prime minister post.

He pointed out politics has always been a numbers game.

“That’s why I had hoped that GPS would win all 31 seats in Parliament to send a strong and formidable force into Parliament to protect the interests of Sarawak.

“Ministers’ and deputy ministers’ posts are an advantage but what is more important is our rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and all that is written under the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGCR),” he said.

In the recently concluded parliamentary election, SUPP contested in seven seats — Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu, and Miri, but only won Serian and Sarikei.

However, this was one seat more than during the 2018 parliamentary polls when the party only won Serian.

Last month, SUPP deputy president Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem won Serian for a record eighth term, while Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii managed to wrest Sarikei from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).