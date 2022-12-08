Man in Miri nabbed with contraband booze, ciggies

MIRI (Dec 8): Police arrested a man and seized contraband worth RM8,000 in an operation here on Dec 5.

In a statement, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the man was nabbed after he was suspected to have sold the alcohol and cigarettes with duties unpaid.

“During a check on the premises, the police discovered 50 boxes of alcoholic drinks without Customs stamp duty and 930 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

“The seized contraband items were estimated to be worth RM8,000,” he said.

Alexson said the suspect was being detained at the Miri Central police station lockup for further investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“The police would like to remind the public to not be involved and in cahoots with those involved in contraband activities.

“Stern action will be taken against those found to be involved in this activity,” he added.