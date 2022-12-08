Matang’s Petra Vistana housing project due for completion in 2030

KUCHING (Dec 8): Petra Vistana or Taman Koperkasa housing project in Matang here is expected to be completed by 2030, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced.

The housing project will include 739 units of terraced houses, 68 units of semi-detached houses, 28 units of detached houses and 40 units of shophouses, said the Premier in his speech, delivered by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who represented him at the groundbreaking ceremony here yesterday.

“I sincerely hope that this project involving four blocks of housing projects with 835 mixed development units will provide a comfortable home for its residents and to help alleviate housing problems in the Kuching urban area,” he added.

Dr Sim, also the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government represented the Sarawak Premier for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Vistana Housing Project at its site near Taman Kopodims in Matang.

According to Abang Johari, the 35.5 hectare project land was given to Koperasi Koperkasa Sarawak Berhad (Koperkasa) in the 1980s but the housing project was delayed due to unavoidable issues.

“In that regard, I must congratulate Koperkasa for being able to carry on with this project and I sincerely hope that the success of this project will be another success story in Koperkasa’s efforts to benefit its members,” he said.

On a related matter, Abang Johari expressed hope that the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) introduced by the state government will help potential home buyers pay a deposit of RM10,000 for their housing loan.

“This is a unique scheme and is only available in Sarawak to help those from the B40 and M40 groups,” he said.

Also present at the groundbreaking ceremony were Padawan Municipal Council Chairman and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; Chief Executive Officer of Green Summit Development (GSD) Southland Sdn Bhd James Hii Sing Lung; Koperkasa Sarawak Berhad chairman Fathi Hambali and GSD Managing Director Khor Ooi Long.