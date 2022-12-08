Miri MP to meet Loke on making airfares more affordable for coming festivals

MIRI (Dec 8): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man will meet federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke to push for more affordable airfares to enable Sarawakians and Sabahans in the peninsula to return home for the upcoming Christmas and Chinese New Year festivities.

Chiew in a statement posted on Facebook said his service centre here had received many complaints from the public recently on the limited flights available from the peninsula to Sarawak, in addition to the high price of tickets.

The complaints, he added, included last-minute flight cancellations and delays.

“The demand for flight tickets by Sabahans and Sarawakians working in Peninsular Malaysia will surely increase for Christmas and the coming Chinese New Year celebrations.

“To ensure those working or studying outside Sabah and Sarawak are able to return at affordable prices, I will forward their complaints and also make several suggestions to the Ministry of Transport and airline companies, so that proactive measures can be taken.

“These include increasing the number of flights during festive periods and offering special airfares for Borneo folk,” he said.

According to Chiew, this policy had been previously implemented by Loke during his previous stint as Transport Minister from 2018 to 2020.

“Now that he is helming the ministry once again, I hope the people can benefit from this policy once again,” he added.

He said he will also meet with the relevant agencies to discuss further the issue of making flight tickets more affordable for all.