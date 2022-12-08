Motac to assist in upgrading Sabah tourism

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) takes seriously matters involving the operation of the tourism sector.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, said he is committed to resolving the issue thoroughly to ensure that the government’s desire to fully restore the country’s tourism industry can be achieved in the near future.

He said this during a courtesy call by Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment (Kepkas) Datuk Jafry Ariffin at the Motac office in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Among the matters discussed in the meeting included the issue of license renewal for sightseeing buses and rental vehicles faced by tourism operators in Sabah.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issue by the ministry, Jafry said he is confident that the strategic cooperation between Kepkas and Motac will have a big impact, especially on the development of the tourism and culture industry in this state.

“In order to ensure that tourism industry players continue to be competitive, Kepkas will be applying for government assistance or incentives through Motac to assist in terms of promotion and marketing of tourism and cultural products in Sabah.

“Datuk Seri Tiong is also pleased to help upgrade local tourism areas or premises,” he said.

According to Jafry, the current tourism trend, whether local or foreign, is seen to prefer community-based tourism products and destinations.

“We see that our tourism trend has changed, now more people go to places like this and they want to see the beautiful nature at the same time experience the life and culture of the community in a place,” added Jafry.

He added the ministry welcomes the desire of the Motac minister to help tourism operators upgrade the quality of the existing infrastructure to provide comfort to tourists.