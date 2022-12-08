Nanta: Give MPs from S’wak’s indigenous groups chance to serve as deputy ministers

KUCHING (Dec 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he fully supports the call for more MPs from the state’s indigenous communities to be appointed as deputy ministers in the federal administration.

The Works Minister said ideally, representatives from communities such as the Bidayuh, Lun Bawang, Kayan, Kenyah, and Melanau, as well as the Iban, should all be given the chance to be involved in the government.

Among the MPs who can be considered for the posts of deputy minister include Datuk Willie Mongin, Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Datuk Hanifah Taib, Datuk Anyie Ngau, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, and Dato Sri Doris Brodie, he added.

“The members of parliament from the various ethnic groups that I mentioned are obviously capable and had served for several terms as MPs and senators.

“Almost all of them had served as deputy ministers and one of them had also served as a Dewan Negara Deputy Speaker. Therefore, the broad experience of this line of leaders must be seen as a consideration to be appointed as deputy minister in this unity government,” he said in a statement.

Adding on, he said MPs from Sarawak’s Chinese community should also be given the opportunity to serve as deputy ministers, including those from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Such a multiracial line-up, he pointed out, would reflect the inclusiveness of the unity government administration.

“I fully understand that it is the prerogative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to choose and decide whomever he deems fit to hold the position of deputy minister.

“However, it is also expected of me as a Dayak leader in GPS to express the sentiments and hopes of the Dayak community of Sarawak to the federal government.

“I sincerely believe that Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, shares the same view with me on this matter.”

Nevertheless, Nanta said whoever the prime minister picks to serve as deputy minister must shoulder the responsibility with full integrity to ensure the agenda of national economic recovery and wellbeing of the people can be successfully realised.

On Tuesday, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the appointment of deputy ministers is in the process of being finalised and will be settled “in one or two weeks’ time”.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president said it is up to the political parties in the unity government to submit their respective picks, with Anwar then determining the appropriate portfolio for the nominees.

“The prime minister will look at the suitability, expertise and experience of each (nominee) before bringing them for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval,” he said.