Partial road closures at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway from today till Dec 12

KUCHING (Dec 8): A stretch of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway road will be partially closed from today to 12 for repair and maintenance works, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Southern Regional office.

The department in a notice today said the affected stretch is from Emart Tabuan towards the Tabuan Tranquility roundabout (starting today) and from the Tabuan Tranquility roundabout towards the Tabuan Jaya roundabout (starting Dec 9).

It said the road closure and detour will be carried out between 9pm to 4am daily.

The department also reminded road users to obey the safety signs around the affected areas as well as to cooperate and comply with the instructions of traffic controllers to facilitate traffic movement.

Road users are also advised to plan their journey ahead throughout the maintenance period.

The department will notify road users if there are any changes to the time or areas involved.

Any complaints or queries related to traffic flow at the affected areas can be directed to the JKR Sarawak Southern Regional office by calling 082-203096 during office hours.