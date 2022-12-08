PKR man claims many want DAP’s Mordi to be made deputy minister

KUCHING (Dec 8): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Mas Gading deputy chairman Edwin Liban has claimed that many people, especially Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters, want Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol to be appointed a deputy minister in the federal unity government.

He said Mordi successfully defended the seat, which he first won in 2018, and is therefore representing the Bidayuh community for a second term.

“This shows he has served the people well despite the constraints of being in an Opposition party.

“In the last general election, he lost in only three polling stations,” Edwin said in response to The Borneo Post’s report titled ‘Bidayuh reps hope for at least one deputy minister in the federal Cabinet’.

Edwin acknowledged that the call by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh for a Bidayuh MP to be appointed deputy minister in the federal Cabinet has received widespread support from the Bidayuh community.

The other Bidayuh MPs are from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) — Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

According to Edwin, Mordi is in a better position to serve the community in the Cabinet.

He opined that after the DAP publicly apologised for its hurtful comments towards the state government, the party would be able to work with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in bringing more development to the state.

He added there is also no reason there could not be two Bidayuh deputy ministers.

“I support the call for Bidayuh MPs to be appointed deputy ministers and since we have two eligible MPs with good track record why can’t both be appointed to the posts?

“Bidayuh MPs have been appointed a full minister and deputy minister in the Cabinet before so it is not asking too much for two deputy ministers in the cabinet this time,” he added.

In the news report, Harry reasoned Riot was an unlikely candidate for deputy minister as he had been a full federal minister post and was special envoy of the Prime Minister to East Asia under previous administrations, while it would be awkward if Mordi were given the post ahead of DAP Sarawak chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

As such he said Willie, who was previously deputy minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities II, would be the likely choice.

When contacted, Chong said he had no objection to Mordi being given the post.

“I would be more than happy if Mordi were to be appointed deputy minister,” he said.