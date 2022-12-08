Queen graces openinig of Juma’ani Pavilion in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 8): The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Juma’ani Pavilion opening ceremony here last night.

The queen was greeted upon her arrival at 8.14pm by the Sarawak Premier’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Juma’ani Pavilion is a fashion hub that markets local heritage products produced by Sarawakians in promoting art and culture.

It also functions as a training centre for talented young locals in the field of fashion and textiles.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a speech read by Uggah said the fashion industry in Sarawak was indirectly ready to place itself in the national and global market through the Juma’ani Pavilion.

“What fascinates me, is that this place is equipped with various technologies such as a 3D body scanner which is able to measure a person’s body without using a measuring tape anymore.

“In addition, there are also machines here for making shoes and other leather products. So, anyone who wants to order shoes after this does not have to go far,” he said.

He added that the Juma’ani Pavilion also housed a design creation laboratory that was used by trainees and local designers to plan, create, and sketch the designs that would be produced.

“With all the facilities and services offered at this fashion hub, it is expected to be able to benefit many fashion and textile entrepreneurs, elevating heritage art to the world stage through large-scale production, branding, packaging and effective marketing,” he said.

Tunku Azizah, who is also the patron of the Yayasan Tuanku Nur Zahirah (YTNZ) Contemporary Songket Production Centre, spent about an hour looking at the collections which included modern clothes with a touch of Sarawak tradition, as well as handbags and shoes produced by local designers marketed at the Juma’ani Pavilion. – Bernama