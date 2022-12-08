Rafizi outlines priorities of Economy Ministry’s first week

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Newly appointed Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli today outlined some priorities for the first week for his ministry.

He said the most important thing for him is to get to know closely all the top officials of the Economy Ministry who are his team and the heart of improving the country’s economy.

Rafizi said in a tweet that his other priority for this first week is to go deeply into the current economic situation as well as its projections.

In addition, he will also organise the ministry’s planning for six months in addition to organising high-impact programmes quickly, he added. — Bernama

