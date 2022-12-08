Thursday, December 8
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Rafizi outlines priorities of Economy Ministry’s first week

Rafizi outlines priorities of Economy Ministry’s first week

0
Posted on Nation

Rafizi said the most important thing for him is to get to know closely all the top officials of the ministry who are his team and the heart of improving the country’s economy. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Newly appointed Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli today outlined some priorities for the first week for his ministry.

He said the most important thing for him is to get to know closely all the top officials of the Economy Ministry who are his team and the heart of improving the country’s economy.

Rafizi said in a tweet that his other priority for this first week is to go deeply into the current economic situation as well as its projections.

In addition, he will also organise the ministry’s planning for six months in addition to organising high-impact programmes quickly, he added. — Bernama

Recommended Posts