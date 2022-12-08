Rosmah seen at Umno HQ ahead of supreme council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was spotted at the party’s headquarters here tonight where a meeting of its supreme council will be held.

Rosmah arrived at around 8pm and was accompanied by her aides.

Wearing light green baju kurung with a pink floral motif, she rushed past the waiting media workers and asked not to be photographed.

“No picture, no pictures,” she said as photographers carried on capturing images of her unexpected presence.

Rosmah has no official role in the party, while Najib is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison after he was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from a former 1MDB subsidiary.

The Umno supreme council is set to have its first meeting tonight since the formation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet.

Supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi said this in a Facebook post this morning but did not mention the time and venue for the meeting.

Among other leaders seen arriving at Menara Dato Onn tonight were vice-president Datuk Mohd Khaled Nordin, supreme council members Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Datuk Ab Raof Yusoh and Datuk Rosnah Shirlin as well Terengganu chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said. – Malay Mail