Sabah developer wins Honesty Brand award

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen was awarded the 19th Asia Pacific International Honesty – Book of Records 2022 award in recognition of her excellent achievements in the property industry and for demonstrating high standards of honesty and integrity in her business.

Susan said the award is a validation of her lifelong motto to deliver quality residential and commercial properties that meet the needs of customers, and more importantly, completed on time.

“We do not only build homes, we aspire to build a vibrant community where they can enjoy food, shopping, recreational activities and do business, and in turn, spur the local economy.

“And we always ensure high standards of workmanship that delivers what we promised to customers,” she said after receiving the award in the category of Honesty Brand.

The award was presented to Susan by the Vice Chairman of Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media and Information, Kingdom of Cambodia, Senator Chhit Kim Yeat and Sabah’s Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam at Berjaya Times Square Hotel and Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur on Dec 4.

The award was organized by The Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee (APC) to honour enterprises that achieved excellence in their respective industries and demonstrates honesty and integrity in their daily business dealings.

More than 780 enterprises from the Asia Pacific countries have been awarded to date.

Susan also thanked her family, the WSG Group team and customers for making the award possible.

The prominent Sabahan developer was born in Kota Kinabalu, while her ancestral home was located in Taishan, Jiangmen city, Guangdong province, China.

She studied at SJK(C) Chen Sin Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu High School, before undertaking pre-university education at Sabah College, and later graduated from the University of Toronto in Canada with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Susan has worked alongside her father, the late property giant Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Wong Kwok, in many major projects for years before venturing out on her own.

She founded the WSG Group in 2007 and debuted her first housing project – River Park – in Kinarut, Papar the following year. Since then, she has completed Rose Garden, Palm Square and The Palm Condominium in the district.

At the same time, Susan acquired 100 acres of land at Benoni, Papar as she envisions a new township that will transform Papar into a vibrant, thriving hub.

She kick-started the mega project with Benoni Commercial Centre and Benoni Gardens, which comprise 180 shoplots and 234 condominium units, spanning 40 acres in total. Today, Benoni Commercial Centre has become a prosperous business precinct that serves the ever-growing population in Benoni.

Meanwhile, the remaining 60 acres are earmarked for Parklane City. Construction is currently underway for 138 units of two- and three-storey shoplots and 180 Parklane Villa terrace homes.

The WSG Group will soon launch Parklane Condominium, consisting of four 19-storey towers with a total of 656 units in the near future. Residents at Benoni will enjoy having Servay Hypermarket, McDonald’s drive-thru, 10Star Cinemas and shopping mall at Parklane City.

Over the past 12 years, the WSG Group has built more than 1,000 residential homes and commercial shoplots and created new townships in Kinarut and Papar.

The company has made it possible for many first-time buyers to own their dream home.

On September 18, WSG Group led by Susan was awarded “Best Developer for Township Development” for Benoni Commercial Centre and Parklane City projects in Papar by the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda).

Also present was APC president Dato’ Prof Dr Albert Tan.