Sabah needs new industrial park – FMM

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): The Federation of Malaysian

Manufacturers (FMM) Sabah welcomes the 2023 State Budget with the theme “Strengthening The Economy For People’s Prosperity” as announced by the Chief Minister on November 25.

It is clear that the focus is to drive and strengthen the State’s economy to ensure continuous and inclusive progress and prosperity of the State and rakyat, said James Ha Haw Yew, chairman of FMM Sabah Branch, in a statement on Thursday.

Despite many challenges, he said the manufacturing sector sees incredible rebound attracting huge foreign direct investments (FDIs) and Sabah domestic investors (SDIs) that made the State the third highest investment recipient in Malaysia during the second quarter of this year.

He said FMM in collaboration with the State Government played a pivotal role to attract SDIs worth RM900 million with the potential of creating 3,000 job opportunities.

Looking at the growing potential, he said it is high time for the State Government to have a strategic plan developing a new industrial park apart from the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) that is affordable for the

domestic investors.

“We have sent our proposal to the relevant ministry but failed to materialise due to the high industrial land price and policy issues and we hope the State Government will look into these matters seriously considering the significant impact to the State’s economy,” stressed James.

Given that the State Government continues to attract FDIs and SDIs, he said resolving the water issue should be made an immediate priority.

“FMM had and will continue to highlight members’ complaints especially in KKIP and Bandar Sierra Bizhub on the regular low water pressure and no water issue.

“We hope the allocation for the repair and maintenance of treatment plants as well as replacement of pumps and

motors, maintenance of generator and repair of reticulation pipes and pipe relocation due to road improvement and expansion will help to resolve the water issue effectively,” he said.

FMM also applauds the State Government’s effort to introduce MESTI and Halal Certification Programme next year to further intensify the IKS Assistance programme

and capturing the growing demand for local Sabahan products.

On the similar note, FMM hopes that the State Government will shorten the long process of issuing halal

certificate from over six months to two months.

James said any long delays will add up into the costs of doing business.

He also pointed out that the growing role of digital technology has shown the potential to significantly

transform the economic landscape in Malaysia and around the world. Whilst many have benefited from the Jendela programme in Sabah, internet users in Tawau and some in KKIP areas are still experiencing poor internet connection.

“We hope the initiatives drawn in the State Budget 2023 will include the affected areas because in transforming the State into digitally-enabled and technology-driven economy, the digital technology has to be established,” he added.