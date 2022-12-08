Sarawak General Hospital to have interfaith prayer centre

KUCHING (Dec 7): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) will soon have an interfaith prayer centre for patients and visitors.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian said the Sarawak government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) and with the cooperation of SGH, will build the multi-faith facility.

He said this project is a result of the many requests from the public to Unifor and SGH for an area where patients as well as visiting friends and family members of various religions can retreat to and pray in their times of need.

“Sarawak government’s RM600,000 Unifor grant for Sarawak General Hospital is to construct an interfaith prayer centre for patients and their families,” he said.

He added that it was a request from SGH following an earlier Unifor financial assistance of RM350,000 for a chapel at the Sarawak Heart Centre, which has been well utilised by patients and their families since it officially opened in March this year.

Dr Sim handed over the cheque for the interfaith prayer centre to SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung yesterday.

Work on the much-lauded project is expected to begin in January and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

“This joint initiative augurs well with the government’s policy of inclusivity and also heeds the public’s requests and needs.

“It is hoped that such facilities can also be set up in other hospitals in Sarawak in the near future,” added Dr Sim.