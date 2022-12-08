Sarawak ministry’s web app wins London Design Award

LONDON (Dec 8): The Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development through its ‘iSarawakCare’ web application, has brought home the ‘Digital – Government Services’ award at this year’s London Design Awards.

In a statement from the ministry yesterday, its Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah received the Gold award from Mark Bergin, the founder and Chairman of Better Future, who is also the award’s organiser at the ceremony held in the United Kingdom recently.

This award was given in recognition of the ministry’s efforts to digitalise government services and it is also Sarawak’s first win in the London Design Awards 2022 for Digital-Government Services.

“iSarawakCare offers convenient single-point access to government initiatives, assistance and services covering inter-generation spectrum, social equity in the community via a flexible, interoperable data system,” said the ministry.

The platform’s online nature allows the public to submit applications at any time and from any location, while also giving real-time updates between system administrators and the public on the updates of the government’s programmes, it added.

Together with the ministry to design and develop iSarawakCare is the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) as the project coordinator.

State Service Modernisation Unit (SSMU) also acts as the Steering Committee and Technical Committee to give advice and consultation on standard and system requirements, while SOCOE Sdn Bhd acts as the system developer.

Living up to its tagline of ‘One Click at Your Service’, the iSarawakCare portal is integrated with existing systems in Sarawak such as SarawakNet, SarawakID, State Treasury, banks as well as federal government systems.

Among the past winners of the Awards are IBM, Sony Pictures, Sydney Government Department of Justice, Vodafone and Spotify.