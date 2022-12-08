Sunbear Fest at SCV offers lots of fun experience

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 will feature eight side activities to complement the line-up of fun, engaging Sunbear Experience at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) Dec 9 and 10.

The ‘Sunbear Experience’ includes the following eight in their package – “Showreel; Ruai Seni Kita; Culture City; Vibin’ Session at Sunbear; E-Sports Bay; Hungry Town; Yoga Bear and Music Symphosium.

Dubbed as the ‘Sunbear Experience’ by the festival organisers, the side events are set to showcase and promote arts, culture and gastronomy experience to the festival goers, besides empowering the local and international music and arts industry players.

‘Showreel’ is to take place at the SCV’s Amphitheatre, hosted by local marketing agency Spativate. It is an interactive screening of local short films, documentaries, commercials and music videos that celebrate Sarawak’s identity and values.

Taking place at SCV Orang Ulu House, ‘Ruai Seni Kita’ is pegged as celebrating Sarawak’s contemporary arts in the form of exhibited artworks and artists’ workshops.

‘Culture City’, meanwhile, is to take place at Melanau Tall House. It is Sunbear’s unique curated marketplace consisting of fashion, music, culture, and experiences – all under one roof. Fans of vintage or novelty items may find themselves stumbling upon memorable loots to take home at this Sunbear’s marketplace.

‘Vibin Sessions at Sunbear’ is an electronic music showcase hosted at the Lake Pavilion that features some of Kuching’s best and hottest DJs who share a common goal in exploring vibrations that could potentially sooth the chaos in one’s mind.

‘E-Sports Bay’ powered by Sarawak Esports Association (SESA) is the first of its kind within the landscape of music festivals in Kuching.

This side event will take place at the Iban Longhouse, where E-sports enthusiasts will bond with new and old friends alike over a gaming session.

‘Hungry Town’ is a multi-cultural gastronomy hub for foodies and hungry festival-goers to recuperate and relax after a long day of excitement throughout the festival duration.

‘Yoga Bear’ – a feel-good fun yoga session is conducted by Maryam Evetovics, where in this class Maryam will guide participants on ways to harmonize with mind, body and spirit through breathing techniques, focusing on strength and flexibility.

Last but not least, ‘Music Symposium’ by Bandat Record Store is a discourse, discovery and comprehensive review of the music industry in Sarawak. The programme will be conducted at their respective booths throughout the festival.

For more information on the festival and programme schedule, follow Sunbear Festival on Facebook and Instagram, Call +6016 5768797 or email liveinkch@gmail.com for further enquiries.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the Official Sarawak Media Partners of Sunbear Festival 2022.