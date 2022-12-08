S’wak ministry to work with tertiary institutions to develop entrepreneurship among youths

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (Mysed) looks forward to working together with all institutions of higher learning in the state to develop entrepreneurship among youths, said its Deputy Minister Dr Ripin Lamat.

“I think we can complement each other in a symbiotic relationship, whereby Mysed can assist in terms of upskilling and other programmes. The focus is on youth entrepreneurship.

“We will hold a joint programme soon with both public and private institutions of learning,” he told the media after chairing a Mysed Roundtable Discussion yesterday.

Ripin also said the ministry’s own programme called Youth Entrepreneurs Setup (YES) has also received encouraging response from youths in Sarawak since it was introduced this year.

“So far, a total 1,888 youths are participating in the YES programme. Through this programme, we provide the channel for the participants in getting financing aid from agencies such as Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) and financial institutions,” he said.

He added the roundtable discussion was participated by representatives from 14 institutions of higher learning as they exchanged input on their respective entrepreneurship activities and explored future collaborations.

He also said for next year, several programmes have been planned in collaboration with Mintred, SEDC and the institutions of higher learning.

“We want to ensure the programmes are concurrent with vision of Mysed and able to achieve its target.

“Speaking of target, if there are 1,000 participants in the programme we want all of them to be entrepreneurs. It is hard to achieve but not impossible. We want as many entrepreneurs to be developed who expand their business and drive the state’s economy,” he said.

He assured Mysed will follow up with the progress and development made by the participants.