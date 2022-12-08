Teenage biker killed in three-vehicle crash in Jln Demak

KUCHING (Dec 8): A 15-year-old teenage boy was killed in a three-vehicle accident in Jalan Demak today.

The victim is identified as Zachius Daeyton Simon from Kampung Siol Kandis.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the accident which happened around 2.25pm today involved two cars and a motorcycle.

“The victim is a motorcyclist and during the incident, he was alleged to have hit the back of a car before crashing onto another car.

“As a result of the collision, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He added police are investigating the accident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.