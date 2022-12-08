Tegas Digital Village wins Brand of the Year Award

KUCHING (Dec 8): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), a charitable trust that promotes digital innovation and entrepreneurship, won The BrandLaureate Brand of The Year Award 2022 (e-Branding in Enterprise – Digital Innovation Solutions) for its Tegas Digital Village.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who is also Tegas Board of Trustee (Treasurer), accepted the award on behalf of Tegas Board of Trustees at The BrandLaureate Brand of The Year Award 2022 Gala Dinner at The Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night.

“We are deeply honoured and indeed, this achievement could not have been achieved without the cooperation and efforts of all Tegas staff and our ecosystem partners,” said Snowdan in a statement today.

“I would like to thank Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Sarawak government for entrusting Tegas in accelerating the growth of start-ups and social enterprises in Sarawak through Tegas Digital Village (TDV) and Tegas Digital Innovation Hub (TDIH), since they were first incorporated in 2017,” he added.

TDV and TDIH, he said, are initiatives undertaken by the Sarawak government through Tegas to promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022 and Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

TDV was officially launched by the Premier of Sarawak on November 22 last year, aimed at supporting startup growth and facilitating technology transfer and commercialisation.

The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2022, embraces the theme “Your Brand, Your Award” and honours indomitable brands and their achievements throughout the past year.

As the world transitions into a new normal post-pandemic, these brands have stood the test of time and shone as a beacon of hope to the world.

Also present at the event were The BrandLaureate chief executive officer and President of The BrandLaureate Malaysia Chee Bee Peng; Singapore Institute of International Affairs Senior Fellow and Political Scientist Dr. Oh Ei Sun; The BrandLaureate World President Dr KK Johan and Guest of Honour Tan Sri Rainer Althoff.