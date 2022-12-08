Tengku Zafrul says ‘has nothing to hide’ over alleged RM600 bln misuse

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today said he has yet to be called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the purported misuse of some RM600 billion by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.

At the sidelines of an event, Tengku Zafrul was asked by reporters for an update on the matter, to which he said he has nothing to hide and was ready to assist the investigation if called by the MACC.

“I have not received any call from MACC, and if there is a call, I will definitely cooperate with MACC.

“But more importantly, there is nothing to hide, so I am more than ready (to cooperate) if I get a call,” he told reporters today.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the national anti-graft body has opened an investigation into the alleged misappropriation during Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

It was also reported that MACC will call up three high-profile politicians that will include Muhyiddin, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Zafrul to assist with the probe. – Malay Mail