Two killed in Jalan Batu Kawa crash, children among seven injured

KUCHING (Dec 7): A major crash involving two cars along Jalan Batu Kawa late last night left two dead and seven others, including two children, injured.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman said a report on the accident came in at 11.24pm.

He said a team of firefighters from Batu Lintang station were dispatched to the scene.

“The operation commander reported the accident involved two cars, where two victims were trapped while seven other victims managed to get out of the vehicles with the help of the public before rescuers arrived.

“The two trapped victims, who were the driver and the rear passenger of a car, were confirmed dead by the medic at the location,” he said in a statement today.

Firefighters subsequently extricated the bodies and handed them over to the police for further action.

The Bomba spokesperson said five other passengers — two men, a woman, and two children — from the same car were injured, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle also suffered injuries.

“All the injured victims were rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Firefighters also cleaned up the oil spill and debris from the accident at the scene before completing their operation.

Police from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department were also at the scene of the incident to investigate.