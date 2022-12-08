Umno supreme council to meet tonight after its MPs join Anwar Cabinet, aims to provide checks and balances

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Umno’s Datuk Puad Zarkashi announced that the party’s supreme council will have its first meeting after six of their members were appointed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be part of the Cabinet.

Those that were appointed were; Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as deputy prime minister, deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the defence minister, and secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir as foreign minister.

The remaining were Umno vice president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin as higher education minister, Selangor BN treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“Tonight (there will be) Umno supreme council meeting. This is the first meeting after Zahid Hamidi, Tok Mat, Dr Zambry, Azalina and Tengku Zafrul joined Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet,” he said without disclosing the time and venue of the meeting.

He also said that the party supreme council must act as the “check and balance” to the government without compromising on any investigation into alleged wrongdoings.

Puad said it was not an issue of revenge politics but rather a search for truth, while referring to several high-profile cases including allegations of misconduct during the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

“This is not a matter of revenge or abuse of power. This is the turn to find the truth,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) summoned three members of PN led administration including then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, then finance minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and then health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki also had confirmed the national anti-graft body had opened the investigation on the alleged RM600 billion fund that has been misappropriated. — Malay Mail