KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): The mixed dipterocarp forests are the most dominant vegetation type in Sabah, with 182 species known to occur throughout Sabah.

A new publication by the Sabah Forestry Department, The Sabah Red List of Dipterocarpaceae, is a documentation of the conservation status of dipterocarps in Sabah.

Today, some 26 per cent of Sabah’s land area is made up of a network of Totally Protected Areas (TPAs). Through the statewide Dipterocarpaceae Red Listing assessment, the importance of these TPAs for the conservation of threatened dipterocarp species is highlighted.

Funded by the then Federal Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (now Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change), this publication is a documentation of the assessments that was carried out by researchers from the Sabah Forestry Department, Forever Sabah and Universiti Malaysia Sabah, namely Eyen Khoo, Sandy Tsen, Lee Yew Leung, John Sugau, Dr Joan Pereira, Dr Reuben Nilus and Dr Colin Maycock.

Of the 182 species of dipterocarps recorded in Sabah, 166 species (91 per cent) are recorded within the TPA system. More than half of the dipterocarps were assessed as ‘threatened’ due to habitat loss.

As for species recorded outside the TPA system, they are either assessed as threatened or data deficient. The Chief Conservator of Forests, Datuk Frederick Kugan, explained the importance of understanding the current dipterocarp species conservation status in planning conservation priorities at the state level.