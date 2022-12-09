Abg Jo: At least 60 pct of S’wak’s electricity to be from renewable source by 2030

SEPANG (Dec 9): Sarawak will maintain at least 60 per cent of its power generation capacity mix from renewable sources by 2030, said its Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Datuk Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak has the means and capacity to become the “green battery” of ASEAN, positioning itself to be Southeast Asia’s powerhouse through affordable, reliable and renewable energy.

“Our energy development will move towards low carbon future. From 2010 to 2020, Sarawak was able to decarbonise its power system by more than 70 per cent.

“Sarawak currently shares its renewable energy resources with West Kalimantan, Indonesia, through interconnections since 2016; and by end of 2023, we will commence power export to Sabah and potentially other neighbouring ASEAN countries,” he said in his keynote address at the International Business Review (IBR) ASEAN Awards 2022 here today.

Abang Johari said beyond hydropower, Sarawak has also embarked on producing green hydrogen.

“As the global hydrogen market is gaining traction, with clean hydrogen production capacity more than doubling since January 2021, I am convinced Sarawak will be able to participate and contribute actively to the production of green and more sustainable hydrogen energy in the near future.

“In fact, by 2027, Sarawak will be able to produce 220,000 tonnes of green hydrogen upon completion of our first hydrogen plant,” he added.

Leveraging on this new energy potential, Sarawak is developing its public transport system powered by hydrogen fuel.

He said the first Autonomous Rapid Transit proof-of-concept in Kuching is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023.

“While we acknowledge how the timber industry has contributed to Sarawak’s Gross Domestic Product in the past, we are committed and are now pursuing a new direction in forestry management in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emission.

“On that note, we have also formed vital partnerships with other ASEAN nations and East Asia, including South Korea and Japan, to discuss carbon capture and storage initiatives,” he added. – Bernama