Abg Jo: Sarawak practices moderate Islamic approach to maintain racial harmony

KUCHING (Dec 9): Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the appointment of five Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs proved that the state has always adopted a moderate approach in its Islamic teaching.

The GPS chairman said practising a moderate Islamic approach was necessary in order to maintain racial harmony in the state.

“This is because our people here are united. The Muslims unite, and we understand our non-Muslims (Sarawakians) very well, and they believe in us because our practice is based on knowledge,” he said, adding that the state did not condone racial or religious bigotry.

“Be balanced, don’t be too obsessed. We must be moderate. Yes, you can talk and preach about Islam, we fight for Islam but we also must be careful.

“If we want to make more people to believe in Islam, we must talk about science. You rationalise it. Use the Islamic astronomy knowledge theory and apply it.

“Don’t be obsessive,” he said during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak-level Falak (Astronomy) Seminar at the Sarawak Islamic Information Centre here today.

Abang Johari explained better understanding in scientific knowledge in preaching Islam would strengthen inter-religious relationship.

“Astronomy itself is a knowledge of science. Al Falaq is related to astronomy. Its philosophy articulates how our solar system including the stars in the sky, the earth, the sun, everything is bound to by an equilibrium that makes it balance.

“The core of science is research, it has to be done and has to be learned from the creation of Allah SWT. Just look at the balance created by Allah to stabilise our planet earth today. Our philosophy of life is to be balanced,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that GPS had never expected that one of its MPs would be appointed as a deputy prime minister.

He believes the appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as deputy prime minister demonstrated Sarawak’s capability in managing its politics.

“Who would have thought that a Sarawakian would become a deputy prime minister. This happened because we had proved to them that we manage our own politics well.

“And it means they have trust in us. Who would have thought to see Fadillah become our DPM. Even in the last election, that post had never been our agenda,” he said.