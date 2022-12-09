Ahmad Maslan: Annuar Musa among 3 divisional leaders sacked by Umno

PONTIAN (Dec 9): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today confirmed that Tan Sri Annuar Musa is among three divisional leaders who have been sacked by the party.

He said apart from the Ketereh Umno division chief, Maran division Wanita Umno chief Datin Seri Fatimah Kassim and Arau division Wanita Umno chief Datin Seri Shamsiah Yassin were also dismissed by the Umno supreme council at its meeting last night.

Ahmad said the three were dismissed in accordance with Clause 10.6 of the Umno Constitution after they were found to have breached Clause 20.9 of the constitution regarding party ethics.

“Three people have been stripped of their membership with immediate effect — Fatimah, Shamsiah and Annuar. The letter (of dismissal) will be delivered today,” the Pontian MP told reporters after a circumcision programme at Masjid Kampung Jawa Ulu here.

He said Fatimah is the wife of Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib while Shamsiah is the wife of Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Ismail and Shahidan successfully defended their seats on a Perikatan Nasional ticket in the 15th General Election (GE15) after they were dropped as candidates by Umno .

Ahmad said Umno was going through a list of Umno members who were suspected to have breached the party constitution during GE15.

“We are scrutinising the full list of members who stood as independent candidates, proposers and seconders.

“This matter needs time and requires confirmation from Umno divisions, which have been asked to sent reports,” he added.

The membership of Shamsiah and Fatimah had been suspended since Nov 13 on allegations they were directly or indirectly involved in supporting candidates of rival parties in GE15. – Bernama