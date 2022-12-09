Friday, December 9
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Anwar arrives at Istana Negara to present list of deputy ministers to Agong

Anwar arrives at Istana Negara to present list of deputy ministers to Agong

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel.

A vehicle transporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2022. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Istana Negara has again become the focus of media attention this afternoon following news that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be presenting the list of deputy ministers to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Media practitioners began gathering at the main gate of the palace here at 2.30pm to wait for Anwar’s arrival for his audience with the King.

The vehicle carrying the prime minister entered the main gate of Istana Negara at 4.07pm. – Bernama

Recommended Posts